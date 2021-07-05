DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — The owner of a home in Decatur says fireworks are to blame for a large fire at their house Monday night.
The fire took place in the 2800 block of LaVista Colony Court just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Video from the scene showed heavy flames engulfing the home, with several fire personnel on the scene to fight the fire.
A neighbor posted video of the fire as it was happening, saying, "please pray for our neighbors and firefighters."
Breaking: Near Brailake elementary school on Lavista Road, a house in Lavista colony goes on fire in Decatur, Georgia. Please pray for our neighbors and firefighters 🚒 pic.twitter.com/NDf7BdAt0F— Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) July 6, 2021
The fire was put out just before 11 p.m. It is unclear at this time whether the home is a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.