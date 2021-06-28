FLORENCE, AL (CBS46) — Fireworks are selling out across the country and here is what brands recommend ahead of July 4:
Brands like TNT Fireworks, the nation's largest firework seller are encouraging their customers to buy early this year due to the national fireworks shortage.
According to TNT, the shortage is impacting all consumer fireworks companies, especially as customers gear up to celebrate Independence Day.
“There is more excitement than ever this year as we can once again celebrate our nation’s independence together. We want our customers to be prepared and shop early for the best product selection," said Tommy Glasgow, president of TNT Fireworks.
To facilitate and encourage early purchasing, some TNT Stands, Tents and Superstores are now offering store pickups. Still, even with the push, TNT says the shortage is unlikely to let up.
“We are working tirelessly to meet this year’s demand despite global supply chain issues such as shipping delays and container shortages,” said Glasglow. “However, we are expecting demand to far outweigh supply."
More information can be found at TNT Fireworks.com.
