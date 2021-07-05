Fireworks, then gunfire, at Buckhead apartments

ATLANTA (CBS46) — It was an alarming scene at Skyhouse Buckhead on the 4th of July. According to Atlanta police, there was an exchange of gunfire at the entrance of the luxury apartment building. An incident report shows an argument between two groups of men turned violent.
“It’s a little scary,” said Riley Godwin, who lives in the building. “Buckhead…you expect a more upscale part of Atlanta. You don’t expect things to happen like that.”
Godwin, along with other residents, said the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks. CBS46 was told that someone was launching them in the direction of the apartment building.
“One actually exploded right by my balcony, like parts of the sparks hit me,” Godwin said.
Other tenants said they were also almost hit by the explosives.
“It was a bunch of people out here doing fireworks,” said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous. “But it was like, they were doing fireworks over there and some of the little ones…they wasn’t going up, they was going across – about to hit us.”
“I think other people started to take notice too and got a little frustrated by it and so I think they finally went to go confront someone and say ‘hey you shouldn’t be doing that,’ and then an argument ensued and that’s when a shootout broke out,” Godwin said.
It’s yet another shooting in Buckhead, which is in zone 2, where shooting incidents are up 56 percent over last. Just a few weeks ago, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant addressed the trend.
“What we’re seeing in the city of Atlanta are a number of things. One; our top thing is conflict resolution. There’s two people who are engaged with each other and get into some level of dispute and it just turns to violence and it becomes a tragic situation.”
Fortunately, police said they did not find anyone hurt in the Skyhouse Buckhead shooting but it was a close call.
