ATLANTA (CBS46) — A first-of-its-kind comedy event is coming to Atlanta for Juneteenth.
Vanetta Schoefield, a well-known Atlanta-based comedian, is launching a comedy festival on Juneteenth. 1865, a comedy festival organized by Schoefield’s Funny Hunnyz, will intentionally headline and feature Black female comedians.
The event will take place Wednesday, June 16 through Saturday, June 19 in East Village and North Atlanta.
1865 will have eight different showcases and feature more than 30 comedians from all over the country.
The shows will be headlined by Mia Jackson and Paris Sashay, who both have been featured on Comedy Central, BET, and several other platforms.
"Black women simply have not gotten the opportunities that they rightfully deserve in the comedy industry," Schofield said in a release. "We’re so excited to be headlining two amazingly accomplished female comics."
The shows will also be available via live stream. More details about the festival are be available on funnyhunnyz.com/1865 and @1865fest on Instagram.
