COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Bianca Motley Brown, the first black woman to be elected mayor in College Park history, will be sworn in Monday.
Brown will be sworn in during a ceremony at College Park Auditorium on Main Street in College Park beginning at 6 p.m.
Motley Broom was elected mayor of the city on December 3, following a runoff with incumbent Jack Longino. She has been a resident of College Park since 2008.
Two council members, Ambrose Clay and Ken Allen will also be sworn in.
