The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced Georgia’s first case of COVID-19 variant, the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and U.S. states.
The variant was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab, DPH says. The Georgia resident is an 18-year-old male with no travel history, and is currently in isolation at home. DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individual and will monitor them closely and test them for the variant.
Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that the variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus. So far, there is no evidence that the variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” DPH Commissioner Katheen E. Toomey said. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.