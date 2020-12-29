The U.S. has reported its first case of a more contagious Covid-19 variant.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed the new case in his state on Twitter Tuesday: "Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.
The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."
The latest strain was first reported in the United Kingdom.
Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020
