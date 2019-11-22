First CBD vending machine launches in Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When traveler's go through the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport they will see big purple machines offering a way to relieve stress.
The company HempFusion has launched the first CBD vending machines in the world's busiest airport, and it's completely legal because it does not contain any traceable amounts of THC, which is found in marijuana. Essentially products are not created to get travelers high, but to offer medicinal stress relief says the company's ambassadors.
"This whole hemp, CBD thing can be very technical and confusing, and we just wanted to make it fun," said HempFusion co-founder and president Jason Mitchell, a board-certified naturopathic doctor. "That's the whole idea of this Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson kickoff of our airport campaign that's going to run through January is to simply make education fun and expose people to who HempFusion is. But, even more important that that hemp and CBD are valuable and for good reason," Mitchell added.
Mitchell says their most popular products are those for stress relief and the holiday season is usually one of the most stressful.
“Our product takes on occasional stress by combining the power of CBD, omegas, terpenes, and Ashwagandha, which has demonstrated mood supporting properties," Mitchell said.
The CBD vending machines are in the atrium of the airport, before the security check points. It operates daily from 8am to 8pm.
