The first daughter, Trump's presidential advisor, will be visiting Georgia Monday to campaign on behalf of Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Ivanka Trump plans to highlight accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of the Republican Senate Majority, along with the importance of voting in the Georgia runoff elections, according to the press release.
She will also make three additional stops during her visit, which include Milton, Suwanee and Walton County.
