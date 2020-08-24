ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – School is back in session for Atlanta Public Schools, and like many in Metro Atlanta, these students headed to virtual classroom.
APS said the virtual model will last for at least 9 weeks and then will be reassessed to determine if the district’s 52,000 students remain virtual or return to the classroom.
School districts throughout the state have had to readjust curriculum and learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
APS is Georgia’s sixth largest school district.
Hall County students also return to school today opting for either in-person or virtual learning for the academic year.
