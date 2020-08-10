(CBS46) - Clayton County students begin the new school year from home Monday, as the school district dives into its full-virtual model in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most school districts in metro Atlanta also will begin the school year with 100-percent remote learning. A couple of outlying school districts, including Cherokee and Paulding counties, opted to begin the school year with in-person learning, opening their schools Aug. 3.
It hasn't exactly been a smooth start for some schools, including North Paulding High School. The school is closing for a deep cleaning Monday and Tuesday after six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after having been in the building during the first week of school.
