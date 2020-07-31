JEFFERSON CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There has never been a first day of school quite like this before.
Friday, the Jefferson City School District became the first in Georgia to re-open its classrooms. The city of Jefferson is in Jackson County, which is about an hour northeast of Atlanta.
“There’s certain times for certain grades that have to drop off the kids," Brian Green, a COVID-19 survivor and father of three Jefferson Elementary students, told CBS46 NEWS. He believes his children are prepared to go back to school.
“As we drove over the railroad tracks I said you guys remember what all the rules are right? And they said wear are mask, wash your hands all the time, and stay away from people,” Green said.
School leaders explained they’ve placed social distancing signage and hand sanitizing stations on campuses. They also made videos encouraging students to wear masks, all in the name of avoiding a COVID-19 outbreak.
“If I wasn’t comfortable I wouldn’t be here right now,” Green explained.
However, not everyone is excited to reenter the classroom.
“I’m kind of nervous,” A Jefferson High School Student told CBS46 NEWS.
The high school student explained she has to conquer her fear and head back to school so she isn’t dropped from her AP classes. She feels the district dropped the ball by not mandating masks.
“I feel like it’s kind of dangerous, but I mean as long as I wear them, and all the people around me wear them then I guess we will be cool. I just wish they would’ve mandated them so all the other people with family members who have conditions would be safe,” The student said.
The district has given students the option to enroll in virtual learning if they are uncomfortable with face-to-face learning. Officials say, so far only 5% of students have chosen that option.
According to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, in the last two weeks, Jackson County had 311 people test positive for COVID-19. Overall, there have been 13 total deaths and 88 total people have been hospitalized in the county.
The school district serves approximately 1,525 students and 115 faculty according to the school district’s website.
School officials say parents had the options to have students learn virtually or in-person.
For Jefferson’s full return to school plan, please click: http://www.jeffcityschools.org/jefferson-city-schools/news_item.php?id=388
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.