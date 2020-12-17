After the first coronavirus vaccines in metro Atlanta were administered Wednesday in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, more are expected on Thursday, this time in Fulton County.
The first doses in the county are expected to be administered to leadership and staff at the Fulton County Board of Health at 10:30 a.m.
Five people received the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday after the health departments in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties received nearly two thousand doses. The vaccinations are being stored in ultra cold freezers at an undisclosed location for security purposes, according to District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the state is expecting to receive 84,825 doses for Phase 1 administration. DPH said Moderna's vaccine is expected to ship next week pending emergency use authorization.
As of Wednesday, The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 488,348 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 9,302 deaths.
