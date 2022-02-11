ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Food + Wine Festival is a culinary and beverage celebration that showcases Georgia’s celebrity chefs and beverage experts.
The festival will take place this spring in at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta March 24-27.
The inaugural festival will offer a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, including “Savor," the main event on Saturday with over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage," and 50+ restaurants and artisans from around the south. The VIP Lounge at Savor, presented by Publix offers a fully catered experience with open bars, early access, live music, VIP Parking and more.
Schedule of events:
Drinks, Meat 'n' Three: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 24. Whiskey, beer and wine tastings and a variety of lunch plate combos. Celebrity guest chef/Pitmaster, Bryan Furman will be preparing fantastic barbecue options and sides.
Best of Cobb: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 24. Showcase of the best in Cobb County.
Class from Georgia Masters: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 25. Variety of master classes featuring some of Georgia's most celebrated chefs. Beverage demonstrations and wine tastings.
Fired Up: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 25: BBQ extravaganza featuring some of the South's most celebrated pitmasters and grill masters.
Savor: 1-4 p.m. March 26. Fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, live music, celebrity chefs, interactive stations etc.
Sunday/Funday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27. An affordable festival finale with live music and variety of restaurants, farmers, artisans, food trucks, and beverages. Family-friendly event.
Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge: noon-3 p.m. March 27. Shuck and sip oysters while listening to live music and enjoying unlimited wine, beer and spirits. Family friendly.
Advance ticket discount savings on the Georgia Food + Wine Festival Winter Advance Ticket Packages are available now through March 1.Stay and Play Packages are available at official host hotel, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria
Tickets are available now. Ticket prices vary per event. Click here for more information.
