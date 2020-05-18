DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 30,000 people in Chamblee are not getting their city back in public yet.
Thursday's work session with mayor and council was carefully planned to separate visitors and city staff. Some wore masks. The requests for variances and zoning droned on for 90 minutes.
All seemed well until the next day, Friday, when a visitor to the Chamblee meeting began feeling symptoms of coronavirus. On Sunday, the visitor reported their virus test was positive.
Now the mayor, council and city staff are in a 14 day quarantine, and the civic center is under a complete wipe down.
It was not supposed to go like this.
Thursday night's meeting was set up on Chamblee's Facebook page with a large empty room, a lone speaker and well-spaced chairs. During the meeting itself, the mayor was unmasked. So was at least one of the visitors.
The city reports the visitor "...was responsible and respectful during the meeting. They wore a mask and remained six feet away from other attendees. They notified the city immediately upon receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis."
Plenty of other governments are paying close attention to this example.
Sandy Springs says the city has no plans for in-person meetings until Mid-June. Brookhaven says absolutely nothing in May.
Lawyers for Brookhaven are checking with the state attorney general for best practices.
If you were at Thursday's meeting, you're supposed to quarantine, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.