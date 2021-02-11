First responders rely on app to keep themselves safe in emergencies

ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Every second counts for first responders when they arrive to an emergency. Many departments are partnering with apps like Smart 911 to gather information before an emergency situation arises.
It's a tool that is helping first responders during the pandemic, as Smart 911 allows users to share their COVID-19 status.
"If they call 911 from a registered number that they've entered into the system, then their safety profile will pop up. The safety profile will provide us with all of the pertinent information that we need," explains Decatur fire chief Toni Washington.
Smart 911 is available in a number of cities, including Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Atlanta, Milton, and Johns Creek. It is free for users and easy to input information.
