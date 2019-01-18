ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Super Bowl is a little more than two weeks away and the first road closures related to the big game will start on Monday.
The first roads to be closed will include Baker Street, Mangum Street, Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Those roads will close on Monday and stay closed through February 8th.
Andrew Young International Boulevard will close on Wednesday and stay closed through February 7.
Click here for more information about road closures related to the Super Bowl.
CBS46 is the exclusive home to Super Bowl LIII live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, February 3.
