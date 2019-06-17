ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The first Shaquille O’Neal remodeled Papa John’s is now open on the main campus of Georgia Tech.
The design elements, which were selected by Shaq, feature his signature on the front of the building, his legendary size 22 footprints at the front door, basketball-inspired pizza art, and a custom “444-SHAQ” phone number on the store’s marquee.
Shaquille O’Neal, a Papa John’s Board of Directors member, recently invested in nine Atlanta-area Papa John’s restaurants.
“I am thrilled to be taking my investment in Papa John’s to the next level,” O’Neal said. “My investment shows my commitment to the company and was a natural fit. I’ve been a fan of Papa John’s pizza since my days playing basketball at LSU. I could not be prouder of what we have in store for Atlanta as we strive to deliver the city a great pizza experience,” he said.
Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie said Papa John’s franchisees are entrepreneurs who have a shared passion for pizza and the communities they serve. “Shaquille’s experience in the restaurant industry and his love for our products make him a welcome addition to our team,” he said.
