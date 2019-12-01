HINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) It was the first Thanksgiving that Jennifer Gonzalez’s family spent her favorite holiday not knowing where she is.
The 36-year-old vanished without a trace, and her family wants answers.
It’s been about three months since friends or family have seen or heard from Jennifer Gonzalez. Now, they’re pleading for the community’s help in finding out what happened to her.
“I don’t know where my daughter is,” said Jennifer’s mom, Minerva Zambrana, as tears filled her eyes.
“It’s not like Jennifer to fall off social media,” added Stephanie Rivera, Jennifer’s Sister.
Jennifer Gonzalez’s mom and sister say she told them she was living in Hinesville, Georgia.
“Every time I would ask her where she was, the conversation would end,” Zambrana said.
After that, she told them she was staying in Newnan, about 45 minutes outside of Atlanta, with a friend and his grandparents.
“She was living with some elderly people, a couple, she wasn’t working, she would help them, they were giving her room and board, and she would help them,” Zambrana added.
In August, things didn’t seem to be working out.
“One of the last times, she did say she was trying to come back to Tampa, and she needed to move from where she was at…but nothing after that,” Zambrana said.
Her family lives in Florida, and they haven’t seen or heard from her since then.
“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” said Zambrana.
Her phone is disconnected, and she hasn’t posted anything on social media.
“I feel so helpless, I wish I could push back time,” Zambrana added.
The last text she ever sent was September 3rd – it was a selfie to an ex-boyfriend.
“I haven’t been able to reach her since,” said Zambrana.
“I think that she’s just in a really bad situation, she has had problems with mental illness and alcohol abuse,” said Rivera.
Her family said she would never go this long without contacting them. They reported her missing on November 15th.
“She made a lot of contacts on the internet, I’m afraid that somebody might have come to help her, and is misleading her, or preventing her from reaching out to us,” added Zambrana.
“She would have reached out by the holidays, she knows how important it is to be with family over Thanksgiving,” Rivera said.
Jennifer’s been known to go by other names: Tatiana and Talia.
She has pierced ears and multiple tattoos…one on her ankle, a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other.
“You always hear these stories, of these families where people go missing, and your heart goes out to them, I never thought I was going to be that mom,” Zambrana said.
She’s 5’4”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hinesville Police.
