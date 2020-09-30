ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On the Georgia Tech campus in downtown Atlanta, students are eager to learn. But some missed out on an opportunity to do just that Wednesday night.
For many students, the first presidential debate was full of interruptions, insults and innuendos for the duration of the 90-minute event. Needless to say, it was difficult for first time voters to learn about the candidates for our nation's top job.
"It was a little rough to watch. I actually had to pause a couple of times and take myself out of the debate for a little bit and gather myself in this process with everything going on. It was just ridiculous," said first time voter Marvin Crumbs.
"I thought a debate was supposed to be a serious topic so it was kind of disappointing to see them go back and forth making personal attacks," said Angelica Nguyen.
President Trump was scolded by the moderator for continually interrupting in an attempt to defend himself. The president also went after Joe Biden's son, personally attacking Hunter Biden's business affairs.
On the other hand, former Vice President Joe Biden dished out a slew of insults calling the president a clown and telling him to shut up.
Another first time voter, Declan Clougherty, said, "Just watching it seemed like a joke. It didn't seem real almost with all the arguing and bickering back and forth interrupting each other. It was kind of hard to get any real information out of them."
"There's no winner to this debate," said Nguyen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.