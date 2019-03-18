OCILLA, Ga. (CBS46)- A man charged with killing a high school teacher who vanished in 2005 from her rural Georgia home confessed more than a decade later to authorities.
Ryan Duke is scheduled to stand trial April 1 for the murder of Tara Grinstead, a history teacher and beauty pageant contestant.
Another man, Bo Dukes (no relation) is a friend of Duke and has been charged with concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. He is also the star witness in the murder trial for Duke, saying it was Ryan who killed her.
"In nearly 20 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, I've never encountered such a complex and difficult case,' said Investigator Gary Rothwell, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
One break in the case came when a woman named Brooke Sheridan was blindsided when her boyfriend, (Bo) Dukes, detailed his involvement.
"I felt like I was going to be sick, I didn't know who I was starring at, I didn't know who he was," said Sheridan.
Sheridan said Dukes told her that he helped conceal Grinstead's body after Duke killed her. Sheridan went to investigators while also telling Dukes that he needed to come clean.
"I knew he'd probably spend the rest of his life in jail but that family's peace to me was more important than his freedom," said Sheridan.
The two men were both former students in Grinstead's history class. As for a possible motive, investigators have never released one and Sheridan said she's not sure either.
"He (Dukes) said that's something only god and Ryan know," said Sheridan.
