JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County's first residential complex for veterans is now open. Testament House is a 30,000 square foot facility that will be able to house about 100 veterans in need.
“A person can come here and call this home,” said Darrell Steele one of the organizers at Testament House. “Having their own room, having their services, psychiatric services group and individual, assistance with medical and medication management, NAA and AA meetings,” added Steele.
Testament House will also provide job training and each veteran will have a caseworker who will create a plan specific to their needs. The 56 residential unit complex is equipped with televisions and refrigerators in each rooms, as well as building services including meals, laundering, recreational and fitness centers.
Organizers say with the number of homeless veterans increasing, the opening of the residential complex could not come at a better time.
“There’s a tremendous need for it right now. We have so many veterans on the streets that are homeless, plus we have veterans who are living in nursing homes, assisted living, and various places that are not designed to serve the needs that they have,” said Jeff Nix one of the facility’s managers.
Nix adds the pandemic has made things worse for veterans, as many who were already struggling to get by have now lost their jobs and homes. But Nix says the Testament House will work to help them get back on their feet.
“It’s one stop shopping basically. The veteran who has a problem with even small daily functions as getting back-and-forth to a job, or those who don’t have a job, or don’t have a car, or has mental health issues that require full-time, they will get it here."
Testament House is also partnering with the VA and the Georgia Department of Corrections to help transitioning veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.