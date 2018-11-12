Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Thousands of dollars worth of live fish were stolen from a Lawrenceville nursery that sells them, leaving the owner desperate to find them.
David Waters, the owner of Randy’s Perennials and Water Gardens, said someone stole about 80 fish valued at around $8,000.
The fish include Oranda goldfish and different sizes of Koi fish. Two large Japanese Koi that were stolen sell for $1,000 each.
Waters has pictures of many of the fish and is hoping someone spots their unique markings if they come across someone trying to sell them.
“It’s just not fair. We’re a small, family-owned business trying to make it and so when someone comes in and steals this quantity of fish or really any quantity of fish, but really this amount of Koi, it’s just hard for us to recover,” he said.
The theft happened Thursday night when Waters thinks the thief or thieves jumped over a back fence to access the fish that are kept outside at the nursery.
“To see them gone is really disturbing, you really feel violated,” he said.
Waters also fears for the well-being of the fish, not knowing what kind of environment they could be in now.
“I think the worst thing would be that these fish were stolen and they all died, that would be really tragic,” he said.
He encourages anyone buying these kinds of fish to buy from reputable sellers and ask questions about where the fish come from.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
