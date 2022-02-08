LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Five families were displaced Tuesday morning by a fire at the Water Vista Apartments in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County fire investigators say contractors were in an empty unit when they turned on the heat and began to smell smoke.
The fire damaged the attic of the building. Six units have water damage, which made them unlivable.
"I have a five and a six-year-old," said Chicovia Hodnett, who lives there with her mother and two young children. "I'm just glad we got out."
Hodnett says her alarms did not go off. Firefighters say that's because the fire was only in the attic.
The Red Cross is helping the victims. No injuries were reported.
We have reached out to complex management for comment and we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.