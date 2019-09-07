TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A massive fire late Friday afternoon displaced five families in Tucker. Fire officials received several reports of a fire in a neighboring building at the Capella Apartments on the 800 block of Preston Lake Drive.
Fire crews determined the blaze was coming from the left side of a split-level, multi-family unit. After battling the massive fire, crew members say the blaze caused heavy fire damage to three apartment units on the second floor.
After further investigation, officials say the fire appeared to have started on the first floor.
Red Cross was reported on the scene to help the families affected by the fire; however one firefighter sustained a minor injury.
Authorities say the exact cause of the fire is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.
