ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a wreck involving a MARTA bus that killed five people.
The fatal wreck happened Thursday just after 10 p.m. in northwest Atlanta on Donald Lee Hollowell near Bolton Road.
Atlanta police said a Nissan Sentra crashed head-on into a MARTA bus.
Three people inside of the Nissan Sentra were ejected from the vehicle.
The victims were four small children and an adult, police reported.
All of the victims were inside of the Nissan Sentra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.