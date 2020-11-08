DeKalb County police are searching for the person who shot five people Saturday night.
The shooting happened at the Mountain Crest Apartments located at the 1000 block of North Hairston Road.
According to DeKalb County police, the shooting happened after an argument over a parking space between the shooter’s girlfriend and her neighbor.
Police said the five victim’s ages range from 20-55.
The victims were four males and one female.
All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are recovering, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
