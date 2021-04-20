ATLANTA (CBS46) One man is fighting for his life and four others were injured during a shooting in Atlanta late Monday night.
Atlanta Police say the victims were outside an apartment on the 1100 block of Oakland Lane around 10:30 p.m. when someone came out of another apartment and shots were fired. It's unclear what led up to the shootings.
In all, five people were struck. One man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. The four other victims were treated at Grady with non life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
