Peachtree Corners, GA (WGCL)
Crews rescued five people from a third story balcony during a fire that ripped through a Gwinnett County apartment complex Thursday night.
The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. at the Fields Peachtree Corners apartments on Hillandale Drive.
As crews were assessing the situation, they saw five people trapped on a balcony on the third story of one of the buildings. Crews were able to evacuate the residents to safety through a breezeway.
The fire was contained to just one apartment, which was badly damaged. Due to water and smoke, crews evacuated the entire building but no injuries were reported.
The Fire Investigator determined the fire originated in the living room and was caused by hoverboard components.
As many as 38 people have been displaced and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to those affected.
