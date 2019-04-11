COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Concord Covered Bridge in Cobb County is a frequent victim of oversized trucks. That's despite measures taken to keep drivers from hitting it. Now the county is looking at taking even more steps to put the brakes on the problem.
Protective beams were installed in late 2017. Even with them, the bridge has been hit 18 times.
The Cobb County Department of Transportation has done even more to try to keep trucks from hitting the historical bridge. They put up extra signs and warning signals. But some drivers just don't get the message.
Now Cobb DOT is proposing one more solution. It would involve hanging chains and PVC pipe seven feet above the travel lanes. You've probably seen things like that hanging in low parking garages. Vehicles over seven feet would hit the pipes, alerting drivers they are too tall and need to turn around.
"I think when people hear and feel the PVC pipe hitting their vehicle it will get people thinking and help them stop," Bob Roche told CBS46 News. He lives next to the bridge.
As for the cost? It comes to about $19,500 and will be paid for out of 2016 SPLOST dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.