Senator Jack Hill
Senator Jack Hill

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp ordered for flags on all state buildings and state grounds to fly at half-staff Friday in memory of the honorable Jack Hill.

The District 4 Representative passed away April 6 after serving in the Georgia state senate for more than 30 years. Most recently he served as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, vice chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.

In addition to his senate leadership, Senator Hill served 37 years in the military: both the Georgia Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. 

In order to honor Senator Hill, Governor Kemp said April 10 will be the day that all United States and Georgia flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.