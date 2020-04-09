ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp ordered for flags on all state buildings and state grounds to fly at half-staff Friday in memory of the honorable Jack Hill.

The District 4 Representative passed away April 6 after serving in the Georgia state senate for more than 30 years. Most recently he served as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, vice chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.

In addition to his senate leadership, Senator Hill served 37 years in the military: both the Georgia Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

In order to honor Senator Hill, Governor Kemp said April 10 will be the day that all United States and Georgia flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff.