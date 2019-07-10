Deputy Nicholas Dixon, 28 (left)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Funeral services for Deputy Nicholas Dixon will take place Thursday July 11, and as a result several offices will be closed.

Hall County Sheriff's Office Headquarters (North and South Precinct) will be closed to allow deputies the opportunity to pay their respects to their fallen colleague.

Citizens in need of assistance will still be able to contact 911 for emergencies, and Hall County Dispatch for non-emergencies at 770-536-8812.

Municipal Court will also be closed. Cases will be rescheduled for July 25.

Deputy Dixon, 28, was fatally shot while pursuing multiple teen suspects on July 7.  

