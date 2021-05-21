Flames destroy warehouse businesses in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Firefighters used an engine and ladder truck to keep flames from spreading onto an apartment complex full of people Thursday night, after numerous warehouses ignited.
Video from Thursday night’s blaze shows just how close flames got to apartment complex residents and the warehouses it destroyed.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was on the ground Friday where she spoke to a warehouse business owner and apartment complex residents.
Rafael Rivas said he closed his furniture warehouse the same way he always has for the last 15 years on Thursday night.
”I ended up staying till around 8 o’clock, and everything was normal.”
He said his “Atlanta’s Best Cabinets,” business started off as a few tools and grew into a thriving business located in two warehouses in West Midtown.
His business took a destructive turn Thursday night, when The Atlanta Fire Department said their phone lines began heating up with calls from witnesses reporting a warehouse fire.
Residents told fire officials it was right outside of their Radius West Apartment complex shortly before midnight.
“It was just wild, it was extremely hot outside, the smoke was just entering the apartments,” an apartment resident said.
Chopper 46 captured video showing just how close flames got to residents.
“I was already starting to heat up the apartment so we placed an engine and ladder truck in between the warehouses and the apartment complex, so that we could get water on that side and protect the apartments,” Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief, Cortez Stafford said. More than 70 firefighters battled heavy flames for more than ten hours.
As heavy smoke filled the night sky red, fire crews evacuated residents of the Radius Apartments. Crews said a driver also interrupted operations by intentionally driving over a firehouse, nearly hitting a firefighter.
No one was hurt, but Rivas said now he's left with only the pieces to his humble beginning. ”I’m worried about my clients so right now I just want to be able to start working again somehow. I love it and I feel like I still have so much to give to the people of Atlanta.”
The fire department is still working to determine the cause of the fire, but if you would like to support the Rivas and his Atlanta’s Best Cabinet store, in the rebuilding process you can find his GofundMe here.
