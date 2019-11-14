GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Heavy flames and huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles during a fire that ripped through a Hall County restaurant early Thursday morning.
The two-alarm fire tore through the El Sombrero Restaurant on the 2000 block of Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
According to Hall County Fire, some roads in the area were shut down as crews extinguished the blaze but everything is back open.
No word on what caused the fire. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
Big fire in Gainesville at El Sombrero Restaurant on Browns Bridge Rd. Cause unknown; roof collapsed short time ago. Road shut down nearby, avoid area. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/gtgSlBwZqt— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) November 14, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
