ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Metro Atlanta area until Saturday morning.
Total rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches is expected through Saturday morning.
CBS46 Chief Meteorologist Paul Ossmann predicts areas north of Atlanta could see as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain.
Ossmann predicts we may get a break from the heaviest rain during the Friday morning commute, but another large band of storms will likely move through the Metro around 11 a.m.
"The pattern will be with us for several days, but we'll get a break on Saturday," Ossmann said.
"A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation," the National Weather Service warns.
"Soil conditions remain very moist and river levels remain high across the area. Even a relatively small amount of rainfall will produce significant runoff and flooding of creeks and rivers. Even after the rain ends, high water could persist for several days after," according to the National Weather Service.
Light rain will move into the state Thursday and become moderate to heavy across most of north and central Georgia Thursday night. The heavy rain will persist into Friday before tapering off Friday night.
