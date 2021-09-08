COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The storm that created dangerous conditions throughout metro Atlanta Tuesday did so with a power very visible to those living at the Watermark At East Cobb apartments, watching as torrential waters destroyed a roadway.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Eli Abdelaziz, a resident at the Watermark apartments. “It’s almost unreal to me I’ve never seen anything like this.”
No injuries occurred when the road washed away. A worker was injured trying to fix the entryway when part of the road collapsed on top of him according to another worker. He was stretchered out by firefighters, conscious.
A worker has just been injured trying to fix the roadway that was washed away off Roswell Rd in Marietta. @cbs46 #storm pic.twitter.com/juUaBoBZYD— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 8, 2021
CBS46 spoke to a resident who saw the waters rushing and flooding the road before it gave way.
“It was crazy. Last night I came in at 11pm and it was just flooded, I didn’t even see a sinkhole. I had to just sit in my car till like 6am,” said Nickolas Washington.
The destroyed roadway even taking out a water main leaving residents without running water.
“yeah you can’t take showers but I have you know water bottles and sprayed myself,” Abdelaziz said.
Parts of the area received up to six inches of rain. People in the area shared pictures of their own rain gauges online. One near the apartments in Cobb showing almost five inches.
Residents said it is unknown for them when the water will be turned on and the roadway opened, so a stay with friends or family may have to happen.
“I mean I have friends and we have another exit so I figured I’d go to a friends house if I really needed to,” Abdelaziz said.
