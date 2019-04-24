HALL COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Hall County Sheriff's Office hopes exposing a flasher will help them catch him.
They say the man exposed himself to a clerk at late at night at a convenience store in the 2100 block of GA 60/Candler Road on April 17. Then he left in a black, four-door Chevrolet pickup truck.
Investigators think the surveillance picture is clear enough that someone will recognize the guy.
If you think you do, call Investigator Corwin at (770) 533-7813.
