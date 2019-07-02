CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)--Two carjacking suspects are on the run from the law after they crashed a stolen SUV at gas station in Clayton County.
Dogs were brought in to search for the suspects. Clayton County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of one suspect leaving the scene Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at the Chevron gas station at Mt. Zion Parkway and Mt. Zion Road. The suspects in the stolen Jeep tried to elude Morrow Police who were pursuing them, according to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit ended when the Jeep was slammed into a light pole on the convenience store property.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.