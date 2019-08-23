ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just before 10 p.m on Friday evening, a male suspect fleeing a traffic stop nearly struck an officer with his vehicle.
Officers were attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of Sawtell Ave and McDonough Boulevard SE at 9:41 .m. Instead of stopping, the suspect fled the scene, driving toward railroad tracks as a train made its way by.
To avoid getting hit by the train, the suspect quickly put his car into reverse and struck a light pole while trying to turn around. As he proceeded to leave the scene he nearly struck an officer. As a result, the officer discharged his weapon towards the vehicle.
According to police the suspect still managed to flee the scene despite being injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
