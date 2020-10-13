DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For DeKalb County local and mother of two Lynn Bayonne voting is a civic duty and something she feels can only be done one way.
“I felt it was more important for me to go in-person to vote opposed to doing the absentee voting,” said Lynn.
It’s made possible for her and many others thanks to a fleet of people driving voters to the polls.
“He said he was not well enough to walk as far as he needed to walk to catch the bus but he was determined to vote,” said Phyllis Morrow, The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation worker about an elderly man who she had dropped off at a voting location.
This year non-profit group The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, along with its partners, is making over 100 vans available for free to the communities around Atlanta.
People schedule a time that works for them and then they are taken safely door-to-door to their nearest and quickest polling location. To some, it is a vital service for the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to be able to move them quickly to their destination and get them back home properly with all the PPE,” said Phyllis.
It is something appreciated by all using the free service to make sure their vote counts.
“I’d rather know that I went and cast my vote instead of mailing in a piece of paper and it possibly getting lost,” said Lynne
“I’ve gotten so many ballots in the mail, absentee ballots, and I wouldn’t have known which one to use,” said Sandra.
The group can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will work up until the last day of early voting and again on Election Day.
You can contact The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America through their website www.naca.com or by calling 888-495-6222.
