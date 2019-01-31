ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Thousands of fans are touching down in Atlanta for the big game and many of them are flying on Delta, the official airline of the Super Bowl Host Committee.
John Beupre flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Boston on Thursday.
“This is my 8th Super Bowl so I’m good at planning,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
He’s a huge Patriots fan and remembers the first time he saw them win a Super Bowl against the St. Louis Rams.
“It was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had in my life outside of meeting my wife or having the birth of child,” he said. “It was euphoric.”
Delta has added hundreds of additional seats from Boston and Los Angeles to accommodate for the extra travelers.
“We’re flying larger aircraft from certain cities,” said Mark Oleary, Delta’s General Manager of Airport Customer Service.
Delta is using more than 350 volunteers to help visitors navigate the airport.
They’re going to serve as support for the customers as they come in to help them get where they need to go,” Oleary explained.
The Delta terminal is decorated for the Super Bowl.
“It gives them a nice warm welcome when they come to Atlanta.”
For those with a little more cash, Peachtree Dekalb Airport has closed two of its runways to accommodate for all the private aircraft flying in.
“We average about 3-400 aircraft a day,” said Airport Manager Mario Evans. “Over the next three days we’re expect to have about 600 operations a day.”
Aircraft worth tens of millions of dollars will be carrying people with a lot of dough.
“It’s from team owners on down to sponsors that are coming in, fans that are coming in that have their own aircraft to fly into PDK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.