As Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she will not seek re-election, future mayoral hopes began speaking out about their intentions to run for the city’s top seat.
While Bottoms’ announcement comes as a shock to many across the city, insiders tell CBS46 that she has been speaking about leaving for several months to her inner circle.
Bottoms said the initial thought of leaving office after one term, came during her first year in office.
The Mayor debunked rumors that she or her husband have jobs at Walgreens and maintained throughout the press conference that she does not know what role she will hold after leaving office next January.
“I can’t Derek to move two miles off Cascade Road. I promise you that is not true,” the Mayor said. “I don’t know what’s next for me personally and for our family. But, what I do know that this is a decision made from a decision of strength and not weakness.”
Bottoms turned down a cabinet position in the Biden administration earlier in the year.
“If there were a person who I knew could step up and be the mayor that this city needs, I likely would have made another decision when I was offered a cabinet position, but I wanted to finish what I started and I couldn’t see who could step in and lead this city and the voters will decide,” Bottoms stated.
The first to announce her run for mayor was city council president Felicia Moore, earlier this year.
After the mayor’s announcement, Moore held a virtual press conference.
“I am dedicated to being the next mayor for the City of Atlanta and continuing on and focusing on this race to make our city safer and better,” Moore stated adding that her campaign has raised nearly $500,000 so far from supporter, 82% of whom live in Atlanta Moore added.
“They know my track record. They know my heart and care for this city and the service that I provide for the City of Atlanta,” said.
Former Executive Counsel to the city Sharon Gay also put out a statement Friday about her run for the mayor’s seat.
"My commitment to make public safety a top priority and to bring a new vision and smart, honest and effective management to City government to the benefit of all Atlantans is as strong today as it will be when I am elected mayor,” Gay wrote to CBS46.
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has been outspoken lately critical of the surge in crime in Atlanta. Sources say Reed will likely announce a bid for a third mayoral term soon.
“Some of the names that I think will probably jump in, former mayor Kasim Reed of course, former Mary Norwood, former city council member who ran twice for mayor. Kathy Willard who ran for mayor and former city council president as well., said political and public relations strategist David Johnson. “I would expect ex-senator Vincent Fort will look at it,” Johnson went on.
City Council member Antonio Brown has also stated he is considering a run.
“This is going to be one of the most exciting mayoral elections we’ve ever had,” said political analyst Rashad Richey, Ph.D. “I’m looking now at three or four millennials to run as credible candidates. People who are connected to the gatekeepers of Atlanta, they’re going to run as well. And, we have some people re-calculating. They said they may not run for mayor. They’re now going to run for mayor,” Richey said.
The candidate pool will be full and the race will head to a runoff, all three political strategists tell CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Political strategist Karli Swift says the next Karli Swift several months will help mold Bottom’s legacy.
“How is she able to continue to push for the policies that she talks about being important? How can she affect public safety? What can she do around affordable housing in the city?” Swift said. “Those are the questions we are going to find out in the next couple of months.”
Bottoms’ term will end the second Tuesday of January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.