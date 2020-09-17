ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With heavy rain falling as remnants of Hurricane Sally move through, flash flood warnings have been issued for several metro Atlanta counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, Dekalb, Fayette, Fulton, Douglas, Cobb, Coweta, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Spalding and Meriwether counties until later Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. You can expect flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
Meanwhile, a STATEWIDE flash flood WATCH remains in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. Rainfall totals of up to six inches in some areas can be expected.
There's also been reports of several fallen trees, including one that fell onto a home on the 100 block of Howell Street in NE Atlanta early Thursday morning and CBS46 has received reports of several others that have toppled over. The homeowner was able to escape injury but immense damage to the home is reported. Another tree fell onto a home on the 2500 block of Rockknoll Road in Conley. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, Atlanta Fire crews found one person dead and two others after a tree crash landed on a home in the 1500 block of Linda Way. A neighbor who spoke with CBS46 said they heard the screams of the family inside the home.
🚨 Report of 3 people trapped by large tree that fell on house at 1572 Linda Way SW. One male rescued by firefighters and one person able to escape on their own. 1 person unaccounted for. Power lines down on home. #AFRD #Treedown pic.twitter.com/GdUG4Z0GQG— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 16, 2020
POWER LINES ALSO DOWN
As rain continues to fall, power poles are at risk of falling due to saturated conditions. There's reports of utility poles down in locations across the area.
There's about 15,000 Georgia Power customers in metro Atlanta offline as a result of the storms and that number is expected to increase throughout the morning. Statewide, about 9,000 additional customers are in the dark.
- Power lines are down at Bouldercrest Rd & Anvilblock Rd - Avoid the area if possible @ClaytonCountyGA pic.twitter.com/xVVmnMEYoG— Clayton County FD (@CCFES) September 17, 2020
