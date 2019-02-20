Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Several warning and watches are in place as rain continues to pound metro Atlanta.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for several counties, including Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; De Kalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Jackson; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White and Whitfield.
Flood watches are in place for Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun and Stephens counties.
Flood warnings are in effect for rivers in Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties.
There's also a dense fog advisory in effect for several counties until 10 a.m., including Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Monroe; Montgomery; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Spalding; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes and Wilkinson.
Keep in mind, nearly every roadway will have ponding issues and the roads will be slick, especially the more north you travel.
As for the rest of Wednesday, rain will continue to fall during the morning hours before thunderstorms move in for the afternoon. It'll stay windy as well with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Drive safe!
