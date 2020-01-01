ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a portion of north Georgia due to an incoming a storm that's expected to dump as much as four inches of rain.
The advisory is in effect for the following counties: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.
According to the NWS, waves of moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected across the watch areas with amounts averaging between two to four inches.
Locally higher amounts will be possible. The heavy rainfall could lead to flooding on areas creeks, streams and rivers, as well as roadways and low lying areas.
Some portions of northeast Georgia could also get higher amounts and eastward expansion of the watch is possible in future updates.
Turning to metro Atlanta, we'll most likely see rain on Thursday into Friday.
