ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The heaviest rain and strongest winds have passed but lingering showers will continue as we head through the day.
Another dreary day ahead with a drizzly mist is expected and winds will gust up near 35 miles per hour.
A flood watch is currently in effect for the following counties: Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding and Walton.
Moderate to heavy rainfall continues across much of north and central Georgia tonight and is expected to continue through early Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals will be highest along and south of Interstates 85 and 20. Several locations have already received one to two inches of rain with one to three inches of rain in the forecast. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
The heavy rainfall could lead to flooding on areas creeks, streams and rivers, as well as roadways and low lying areas.
The flood watch is expected to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
PICTURES: Damage across metro Atlanta
A wind advisory is currently in effect for the following counties: Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding and Walton.
With the saturated soils, winds will easily uproot trees across the area which could then down powerlines. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Winds will be out of the NE at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The advisory will expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 am. We have gusts to near 30 mph this morning, with the potential for a few 35 mph gusts early today. Catch the forecast and traffic on @cbs46 until 9 am pic.twitter.com/ZFamT6Dyrj— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) December 23, 2019
Temperature-wise, it'll be warmer on Monday will highs reaching the mid-50's before warming into the 60's on Christmas Eve. We'll top out at 67 on Christmas with the warmth hanging around into the weekend!
Click here for more weather information
Be careful when heading out on the roadways as well. The flooded conditions are causing major ponding on the roadways and that could cause issues with traffic.
Check the roads with the GDOT traffic map
There's also thousands of Georgia Power customers currently offline as a result of the storms.
