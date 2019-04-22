DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The showers and thunderstorms that blew through Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning caused extensive damage and now there's a new concern in DeKalb County.
Rain adding to already saturated grounds is causing major flooding concerns. That flooding is leading to another problem, sanitary spills.
As many as 30 major and minor sanitary spills have been reported. That's resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into creeks and rivers throughout the county.
Here's a list of major and minor sewage spills reported by the DeKalb County Watershed Management Department:
(Address/classification/Amount of gallons spilled)
3120 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta (MAJOR) (102,000)
302 2nd Avenue, Decatur (MAJOR) (86,850)
3924 Roman Court, Tucker (MAJOR) (39,600)
1707 Childerlee Lane, Atlanta (MAJOR) (38,000)
2804 Millwood Way, Decatur (MAJOR) (36,750)
1496 Country Squire Drive, Decatur (MAJOR) (19,000)
3496 Panthersville Road, Decatur (MAJOR) (10,742)
2610 Briarlake Road, Atlanta (MINOR) (500)
3553 Brookfield Lane, Decatur (MAJOR) (231)
2089 Garden Circle, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
1615 Melanie Court, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
2060 Keheley Drive, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
4557 Meadow Creek Path, Lithonia (MAJOR) (TBD)
4386 Cedar Ridge Trail, Stone Mountain (MAJOR) (TBD)
6258 Robins Trace, Stone Mountain (MAJOR) (TBD)
1956 East Starmount Way, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
1942 East Starmount Way, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
2562 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta (TBD)
3433 Brookfield Lane, Decatur (TBD)
3449 Brookfield Lane Decatur (TBD)
4124 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood (MAJOR) (TBD)
3401 Tulip Drive, Decatur (MAJOR) (TBD)
