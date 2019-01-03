Marietta, GA (CBS46) Flooding is a major concern in several areas of metro Atlanta, especially for people living along the Chattahoochee River.
To make matters worse, in southern Cobb County, a significant failure at the South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility on Industrial Boulevard is causing a sewage overflow.
Despite it all, officials are saying the drinking water is safe to drink.
A major pump failure at a water facility sent rainwater, creek water and untreated wastewater into Nickajack Creek. That's near the Chattahoochee River.
Cobb county is said to be installing replacement pumps, but the system is not up to full capacity. But again, the tap water is currently safe for drinking and other uses.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.