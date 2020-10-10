ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A day of dangerous storms and tornado warnings led to severe flooding in Atlanta and across the metro late Saturday evening.
Authorities say that flooding has been reported on Atlanta Street from Oxbo to Oak Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.
DeKalb County Police say Allgood Road between Scufflegrit Road and Cameron Glen Drive are closed for several hours due to flooding on Allgood Road.
DO NOT go on the roads if you don’t have to! So many roads are flooded with stranded drivers. This is a look at the entrance ramp to I-75 N at 14TH street. I had to turn around...and Northside drive at 14TH street was also flooded. Please be careful. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CWibf9CjV3— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) October 11, 2020
