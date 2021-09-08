MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – As many as 100 cars parked in a Cobb County apartment complex were damaged by floodwaters early Wednesday morning as heavy rain caused a nearby creek to spill over its banks.
Residents of Marietta Crossing Apartments woke up to learn their cars were filled with muddy water and wouldn’t start.
“Yeah, we’re probably looking at it being totaled,” said college student Nichole Ash.
She said she didn’t realize what had happened until she tried to unlock her car door to go to class. By then, the water had receded.
“I opened my back door and went to stick something in my cup holder, and I heard a big splash,” she said.
She quickly realized dozens of other cars in the complex were also ruined, including one driven by an insurance agent. Even a Marietta police cruiser was damaged by flood waters.
“I opened my car and saw mud and the water everywhere,” said Mercedes Washington, a college student whose car wasn’t even a year old.
“I was like, ‘Okay, it might rain,’ she said, “but I was not expecting a flood.”
When the nearby Rottenwood Creek overflowed its banks, it also caused flooding on Delk Road for several hours overnight.
“This all happened by surprise,” said tow truck driver Chris Slaughter who, along with his brother, towed several cars along Delk Road.
Drivers said what they thought was a puddle turned out to be more like a lake, quickly submerging as many as 20 cars on Delk Road.
“We had to jump out the windows,” said Greg Robinson.
He said a woman driving a silver Mazda began to panic.
“She ended up having to use her own fist and smash her window to get out,” Robinson said.
Back at the apartment complex, Deryck Patrick wasn’t sure what he’ll do. Not only did the flood waters ruin his car and his son’s car, but also his food truck, a mobile kitchen unit known as The Real Pop’s Kitchen Home Cooking, which he often sets up outside a nearby Sam’s Club.
“Disaster,” said Patrick. “Everything that I worked for and my dreams -- just underwater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.